(Video) ‘Feels like a loss’: Van Dijk’s honest post-match interview will be hard for fans to watch

Virgil van Dijk cut a slightly dejected figure in the direct aftermath of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

The Dutchman admitted a share of the spoils at Old Trafford ‘feels like a loss’ after the Reds failed to capitalise on a mostly dominant display in Manchester.

To put things into perspective, the visitors accrued 28 shots to the hosts’ nine (seven shots on target compared to United’s five). Put simply, we had to do better.

