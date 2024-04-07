(Video) What Alisson Becker did just before Liverpool’s 3-1 win v Sheff Utd has just emerged

Alisson Becker has been a big miss in Liverpool’s defence – mind, Caoimhin Kelleher has done a sensational job standing in his place in recent months.

That hasn’t stopped the Brazilian from showing his support in alternative ways, as is most certainly demonstrated by his involvement in the Reds’ famous pre-match tradition ahead of the tie with Sheffield United.

The former Roma shotstopper was spotted belting out You’ll Never Walk Alone loud and proud before Jurgen Klopp’s men went on to secure a 3-1 victory over Chris Wilder’s men.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @superszbo):