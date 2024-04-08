Footballer now worth £69m admits he could have signed £2.5m Liverpool deal

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is flying in Liverpool colours in an alternate universe.

The Brazil forward could have joined Jurgen Klopp’s first project early in its iteration in 2017 for a snip at £2.57m.

The ex-Santos man admitted in an interview with the Guardian (relayed on X by Fabrizio Romano) that he instead opted to remain in his homeland. The Anfield-based outfit lost out but it was very much Los Blancos’ gain.

🔴🇧🇷 Rodrygo reveals: “I almost joined Liverpool in 2017, the deal was done for €3m”. “It collapsed because I said no”. “I wanted to stay at Santos, make history, finish my studies and then leave… even though the offer from #LFC was very good”, told Guardian @thiagorabelo1. pic.twitter.com/kG0tp94YGr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 8, 2024

Fast forward to 2024 and he’s now worth £69.4m (according to Football Transfers’ estimated transfer value) with a £1bn release clause included in his contract (Daily Mail).

What could have been for Liverpool

We won’t lose too many nights’ sleep over it. For those who’ve somehow forgotten, our forward line once boasted the ludicrous talents of Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane alongside Mo Salah.

It was, categorically, the most feared forward line in Europe in the first Klopp era that could have yielded two additional Champions League titles.

The current set-up isn’t bad either, with Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz having taken on the torch with aplomb.

Never mind about what could have been – we’re still lucky to have witnessed, and be witnessing, top attacking talent.

