‘Agreement on personal terms’: Santi Aouna expects move to be a formality – Rival watch

You wouldn’t think that Manchester City were being investigated for 115 potential breaches of Financial Fair Play, would you?

Mind, the Sky Blues’ accounts suggest they’re making more money from commercial deals than Real Madrid and Liverpool, so what do we know?

Pep Guardiola’s men have now reportedly followed up the signing of Cavan Sullivan with a move for Lucas Paqueta. Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the incumbent champions have ‘an agreement on personal terms’ with the clubs expected to enter negotiations in the summer.

🚨EXCL: 💙🇧🇷 #PL | 🤝💰 Manchester City have an agreement on personal terms (contract duration, salary) with Lucas Paquetá on long term contract ⏳️ No negotiations or talks taking place between West Ham and Manchester City but the player's agents expect clubs to negotiate a… pic.twitter.com/lxupqcgXbK — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) April 8, 2024

Who are Liverpool interested in?

Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers reported on our interest in Leeds United wide man Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutchman’s potential move to Anfield, however, may be directly tied to the futures of Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

Our interest in Ruben Amorim’s centre-halves at Sporting Lisbon, Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande, has been long-documented. We’ll be particularly intrigued to see if one of the pairing moves over with the Portuguese head coach, should he take up a role with Liverpool in the summer.

