Portuguese outlet hints at potentially huge development tomorrow in Liverpool’s Amorim pursuit

Ruben Amorim appears to be inching ever closer to becoming the next Liverpool manager, according to various reports from Portugal over the past 24 hours.

On Monday, Pedro Sepulveda tweeted that the Reds have tabled a three-year contract offer to the Sporting Lisbon boss, with financial terms ‘almost agreed’.

Meanwhile, Correio da Manhã reported today that the 39-year-old’s agent Raul Costa will meet with Anfield representatives on Tuesday in an attempt to ‘outline the terms of an agreement’ between club and manager, before then trying to convince Jose Alvalade chiefs to accept the proposed move.

Amorim has a €30m (£25.7m) termination clause in his contract at Sporting, although this is reduced by 33% for clubs outside of Portugal.

Given recent reports from elsewhere that Liverpool aren’t likely to even begin formally interviewing candidates for the manager’s job until the end of the season, we’d be averse to jumping the gun on any major claims before then.

However, it does seem as if attempts to lure Amorim to Anfield are gathering pace over the past couple of days, especially if his agent is due to meet with a delegation from Merseyside tomorrow.

The 39-year-old would be a hugely exciting appointment for the Reds, judging by a variety of testimonies from Sporting fans after the derby win over Benfica; and if a deal can be struck to secure his services before Jurgen Klopp departs at the end of the campaign, it could put to rest the fears of Kopites dreading a future without the current boss.

We await with interest to see what, if anything, comes from the reported meeting between Costa and Liverpool on Tuesday.

