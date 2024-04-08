(Image) How close Kelleher came to serving ban after Old Trafford moment

Liverpool fans will have been counting down the days for Alisson Becker’s return to our team but had Caoimhin Kelleher come closer to the ball in one moment, there could have been more urgency.

The Irishman tried his best to stop the shot that was fired towards his goal from Bruno Fernandes but was unable to do so.

Although it meant Manchester United equaled the game, the prospect of losing our ‘keeper for 40 minutes could have led to worse repercussions.

An image shared by LFCTV’s Neil Mellor shows just how close we came to losing our No.62 in the Premier League.

You can view the image of the Kelleher incident via @NeilMellor33 on X:

Kelleher nearly got a hand to the Fernandes equaliser. If he had, he would be serving a 1 game ban and Liverpool would have played with 10 men from 50th min #Kelleher #LiverpoolFC #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/5peR8T7aaa — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) April 8, 2024

