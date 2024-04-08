(Video) How Klopp reacted to abuse from Old Trafford crowd was perfect

Jurgen Klopp would have been as frustrated as anyone attached to Liverpool with the result at Old Trafford but he didn’t let the home fans get to him.

Towards the end of the match, with our manager being visibly animated, the Manchester United supporters started to sing: “Jurgen’s cracking up.”

This continued after the final whistle and the 56-year-old aimed gestures of shrugs towards those singing towards him and showed how non-fussed he was.

It was a great response from the boss and showed how his attention is placed elsewhere.

You can watch Klopp’s reaction via @drwnunez on X:

