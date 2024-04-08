BREAKING: Liverpool decide on their next manager as three-year deal tabled – report

Liverpool have allegedly made their choice with regards to their ideal candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp for the 2024/25 season and beyond.

Portuguese insider Pedro Sepulveda reported on X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon that the Reds have tabled a three-year deal for the Sporting Lisbon boss.

❗️Exclusive. @LFC offers Rúben Amorim a contract for the next three seasons. Financial terms are almost agreed. Negotiations remain positive for Amorim to become Liverpool's next coach. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/7MVAgrfhJi — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) April 8, 2024

There had been tenuous links to the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United, though it would appear that the Merseysiders’ project is the most appealing.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Salah and Diaz could now have big say on Liverpool signing Crysencio Summerville

READ MORE: Next Liverpool manager: Fabrizio Romano drops huge afternoon update on Ruben Amorim

The next best candidate after Xabi Alonso?

There was a sense of brief panic about the fanbase after Xabi Alonso did the unthinkable (though not the unreasonable) by committing his future to Bayer Leverkusen.

With the benefit of hindsight, you can more than understand why our old midfielder felt obligated to continue his coaching path with the likely Bundesliga winners this year.

Amorim, for what it’s worth, appears to be far from a disappointing second-choice option.

The 39-year-old has reportedly ranked high in our internal data metrics. He’s also showcased a remarkable ability to win over fans whilst implementing an attractive, high-octane style of play.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Could a surprise candidate now replace Klopp? The search after Xabi Alonso, and much more!