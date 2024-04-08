(Video) Luis Diaz’s goal had travelling Liverpool fans bouncing at Old Trafford on Sunday

Liverpool were ultimately left frustrated by their 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Sunday, but one moment in particular had the away support bouncing at Old Trafford.

The visitors struck first through Luis Diaz in the 23rd minute, with the Colombian turning the ball home from close range after Darwin Nunez’s flick-on header from a Reds corner.

The away end inevitably erupted when that goal went in, gleefully belting out the boisterous chant in the 27-year-old’s name in response to him giving us the lead against our eternal rivals.

Unfortunately the mood wasn’t as jubilant at full-time, but we can only imagine how euphoric it must’ve been in that corner of Old Trafford straight after Lucho found the net!

You can view the Diaz chant below, via @TheAnfieldWrap on X: