(Video) Neville criticises Liverpool for one thing they ‘could regret’ against Man Utd

Liverpool fans know that we let a massive opportunity pass us by against Manchester United and Gary Neville was quick to criticse one aspect of our performance.

Speaking on ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’ the former defender said: “From Liverpool’s perspective, it was just absolutely the same as the FA Cup game, a wasteful performance and they could regret it.”

READ MORE: (Video) Carragher bemoans ‘attacking players’ who ‘cost’ Liverpool at Old Trafford

You would have hoped that the Reds would have learned from the FA Cup clash and been able to convert chances and finish the game off.

However, we now must watch on and hope as the Premier League title is no longer in our control.

You can watch Neville’s comments (from ) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…