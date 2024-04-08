(Video) New angle of missed Nunez chance will make Liverpool fans squirm

The number of chances we missed against Manchester United was painful and Darwin Nunez had arguably the biggest that came the way of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Now a new angle has been shared of the moment where our No.9 could have passed to Dominik Szoboszlai and it makes it even harder to comprehend how the opportunity passed us by.

The anger from our No.8 was understandable and it’s such a shame we couldn’t make more of the chance.

We can’t be too harsh on the players that have got us into a position to be level on points at the top of the Premier League though, so let’s hope we can all put this behind us and still have a successful end to the season.

You can view the Nunez chance via @10starBaller on TikTok and @PharooqAlee on X:

Fam, this guy might be tapped pic.twitter.com/eIPVCBIgBO — devious (@PharooqAlee) April 8, 2024

