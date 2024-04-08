(Video) ‘The club will always survive’ – ESPN pundit names ‘acceptable’ price for Mo Salah

As the summer transfer window gradually draws closer, Mo Salah’s future is set to be a topic for plenty of discussion once again. Indeed, it already is.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Liverpool’s CEO of Football Michael Edwards would be willing to sanction the 31-year-old’s exit if the latter wishes to depart Anfield this year, with the Saudi Pro League preparing another transfer offensive after a failed attempt to sign him in 2023.

Speaking about the Egyptian on ESPN FC, Craig Burley said that ‘there’s only a few games before he goes to Saudi Arabia’, with fellow pundit Steve Nicol then chiming to say that ‘£150m in the bank’ would be an ‘acceptable’ scenario for the Reds if it’s offered to them.

When host Dan Thomas asked if Liverpool could afford to lose both Salah and Jurgen Klopp in the same summer, the ex-LFC defender replied: “The club will always survive. They’re not turning the lights out when they leave.”

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Every player in world football ultimately has their price, but it’d surely take an eye-watering transfer offer for the Anfield hierarchy to part ways with the club’s fifth-highest goalscorer of all time.

He may be 32 in June and approaching the final year of his £350,000-per-week contract, but you just don’t cash in on someone of Salah’s game-changing quality and reliability.

If Liverpool are ready to accept another £150m offer for him this year, they better have some darn good replacements virtually guaranteed to come straight in.

You can view the pundits’ views on Salah below (from 2:26), via ESPN FC on YouTube: