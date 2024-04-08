(Image) Rumoured Liverpool 3rd kit for next season emerges online; contains one peculiar feature

An image showing Liverpool’s rumoured third kit for the 2024/25 season has been leaked online, and it shows one rather interesting feature.

The Reds will soon enter the fifth year of their partnership with Nike, and their 15th with Standard Chartered as the main shirt sponsor.

LFC fan @KB2X on X (formerly Twitter) posted an image of a kit that we could be wearing next season, a predominantly white number with a grey pattern incorporated throughout, along with mainly red trim and collar (via The Kitman).

However, the standout feature of the rumoured shirt is the peculiar orientation of the ubiquitous Nike logo, with the swoosh rotated 90 degrees anti-clockwise to point upwards rather than to the right.

With the summer gradually drawing nearer, it won’t be much longer before we discover for certain whether or not this’ll actually be Liverpool’s third kit for the 2024/25 campaign. If indeed it is, it should be interesting to see what reaction it gets from the fan base.

You can view the rumoured LFC shirt below, via @KB2X on X (formerly Twitter):