Liverpool fans have now been told that Crysencio Summerville agreeing a summer switch to Anfield will be ‘slightly contingent’ on a couple of factors.

Naturally, the next manager at the club will have some role to play in this, as will the potential futures of Mo Salah and Luis Diaz, according to Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers.

The former is a heavily appreciated quantity in Saudi Arabian football, whilst the latter continues to earn links to Spanish football amidst his father’s very public commentary of his personal wishes.

Will Liverpool sell Salah this summer?

There have been murmurs around the possibility of an exit this summer ahead of the Egyptian’s contract expiry next year.

Any such suggestion, of course, must be taken with a pinch of salt given the importance our No.11 places on playing competitive football.

A tally of 36 goal contributions in 35 games (across all competitions) certainly indicates that the forward is still well-suited to the calibre of English top-flight football.

We’d be mightily surprised if he was prepared to take a massive step down, in terms of the comparative quality of the Saudi Pro League, for a larger wage packet.

That’s our opinion on the matter from us here at Empire of the Kop, of course. We could yet be proven wrong on the matter.

Could Summerville replace Salah or Diaz?

That’s a tall order for any footballer in world football, let alone the 22-year-old Leeds footballer!

Summerville has, admittedly, enjoyed a prolific campaign in the Championship this year, amassing 27 goal contributions in 41 games. On a per-minute basis, the Dutchman’s averaging a goal or assist every 119.33 minutes.

He’s featured more heavily on the left flank (17 appearances) than the right (four). His right-footedness would also surely stand in the way of him being a direct Salah replacement.

Statistically, otherwise, the Leeds United star is posting some truly remarkable numbers. Some of the standout figures, as shared on FBref, include ranking in the 97th percentile for shot-creating actions and touches in the opposing penalty box.

