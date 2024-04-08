(Video) Klopp loses his mind: Watch what irate Liverpool boss did on touchline vs Man Utd

You could forgive Jurgen Klopp for losing his cool in light of what transpired on the pitch during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

The German head coach was spotted gesticulating wildly at his players in the latter stages of the contest at Old Trafford.

The Merseysiders failed to learn lessons as they once again did not capitalise on their first-half dominance, inviting the Red Devils to steal a rather undeserved point in Manchester to unsettle our title hopes.

