(Video) Crucial run and skill from Quansah in build-up for Salah goal; atoned for error

Much has been made of Jarell Quansah’s error for Bruno Fernandes’ goal but if it wasn’t for what the defender did later in the game, we wouldn’t have left Manchester with a point.

Picking up the ball on the right-wing, the Warrington-born defender skipped past Erik ten Hag’s captain and left him haplessly on the floor.

A Cruyff-inspired pass from the 21-year-old found Harvey Elliott who, after a one-two with Mo Salah, was brought down in the box for the penalty.

This action from our centre-back was vital and may be very important come the end of the season.

You can view Qaunsah’s run (from 12:02) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

