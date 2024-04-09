(Video) The moment Harvey Elliott gifted his United shirt to YouTuber at Old Trafford

Harvey Elliott is a young man who always understands the importance of recognising the fans and it seems like every game we watch him reward a supporter with his own shirt.

At Old Trafford it was a little bit different though as it was a famous fan who was treated by our No.19 with the club’s ‘Inside’ series capturing the moment.

The YouTuber known as ‘Stephen Tries’ was pitchside and it seemed like he was recording some sort of content for the match, before being spotted by our midfielder.

It was another reason to love the 21-year-old who always makes time for those who are watching Jurgen Klopp’s side play.

You can view the interaction between Elliott and Stephen Tries (from 14:01) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

