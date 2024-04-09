(Video) Ex-Red shares ‘regret’ for leaving Liverpool; should have stayed and fought for his place

Liverpool have had a history of talented players leaving the club in the past and going onto regret it, this was the case with one man who has been reflecting on the decision to leave Merseyside.

Speaking on the Ben Heath Podcast, Danny Murphy said that his main regret from his career was not waiting at Anfield after the arrival of Xabi Alonso and Luis Garcia.

READ MORE: (Video) The moment Harvey Elliott gifted his United shirt to YouTuber at Old Trafford

It seems that Rafa Benitez was both honest and harsh enough to say that our former No.13 was not going to play for the Reds in the new era.

The midfielder had great options elsewhere in the Premier League and admirably wanted first-team football but missing out on Istanbul and fighting for place in the side was clearly something that has haunted him.

You can watch Murphy comment on his regrets (from 26:45) via Ben Heath Podcast on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…