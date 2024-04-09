‘If you look at the run-in’ – Didi Hamann makes PL title race admission after Liverpool’s draw with United

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has explained he still reckons Jurgen Klopp’s side will win the Premier League title this season despite dropping to second after Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

The Reds needed a late Mo Salah penalty to earn a point at Old Trafford while Arsenal defeated Brighton away from home to return to the summit on goal difference.

Manchester City are in third place, just a single point behind Arsenal and Liverpool, and we appear all set for one of the most exciting title races ever.

Hamann said on talkSPORT (via The Boot Room): “I still fancy them [Liverpool] because there was nothing wrong with their play [against Manchester United].

“Obviously, they should have won the game. Then again, I’m not sure about the penalty that was given for Liverpool.

READ MORE: LFC-supporting chairman says Klopp should’ve started player who’s ‘made of glass’ against Man Utd

“If you look at the run-in, City probably fancy their chances as well but then again you can’t rule Arsenal out.

“But I just think that the Klopp factor that everybody wants to send him off with a perfect farewell, hopefully with three trophies.

“It may lead towards the Liverpool Premier League win. I still go with Liverpool.”

Liverpool ended their 30-year long wait for a league title in 2020 but City have won the last three titles and will fancy their chances of retaining their crown.

Arsenal look good, however, and will have learned a lot from last season’s near miss when they led the way for the majority of the campaign before drifting away.

Injuries have ravaged Klopp’s squad so far this season but with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota set to return in the near future there’s no reason why we can’t win another league title to give our German tactician the perfect send off.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss will call it a day on Merseyside at the end of the current campaign but has his sights firmly set on the league title and Europa League glory before then.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Could a surprise candidate now replace Klopp? The search after Xabi Alonso, and much more!