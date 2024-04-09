Another exit: James Pearce shares another Liverpool contract set to end early

The Liverpool exodus following in the wake of Jurgen Klopp’s planned exit this summer has claimed another victim.

Andreas Schlumberger, the Reds’ head of recovery and performance, is set to join the German tactician in cutting his contract short.

The former Borussia Dortmund employee had just over a year left on his current terms though has agreed to cut his spell at Anfield short, according to James Pearce at The Athletic.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: ‘Senior club sources’ say: Liverpool insider breaks club’s reaction to Amorim agreement news

READ MORE: What Ruben Amorim told reporters is telling after bombshell Liverpool news

How many members of staff are leaving Liverpool?

It remains to be seen what will come of other key members of the backroom staff, including the likes of Mona Nemmer and Andreas Kornmayer.

As of Tuesday, Klopp will be followed out of the exit door by Pep Lijnders, Peter Krawietz, Vitor Matos and, now, Schlumberger.

Hopefully, we won’t see such an exodus reflected in the playing staff at Anfield!

We’ll be keeping a close eye on Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – all of whom have contracts expiring in 2025.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Could a surprise candidate now replace Klopp? The search after Xabi Alonso, and much more!