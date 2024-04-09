Neil Jones shares huge news coming out of Liverpool this afternoon

Liverpool fans could all do with some positive news following the disappointment of a draw at Old Trafford.

Neil Jones has the perfect remedy, sharing details of the Reds’ latest injury boost on X (formerly Twitter). The EOTK Insider columnist relayed a tweet from @LFC showcasing the return of Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajcetic to team training.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Jota and Bajčetić are all back training #LFC https://t.co/IqXv7A8jAT — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 9, 2024

The Merseysiders are set to next take on Atalanta in the Europa League before also welcoming Crystal Palace to Anfield this Sunday.

Huge boost for Liverpool’s title push

As admirably as the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher and Conor Bradley have performed, there’s no question these are massive returns for Jurgen Klopp.

With only goal difference separating ourselves and Arsenal, in second and first place respectively, such an instant injection of quality could be a difference-maker down the line.

Let’s hope they’re all able to get involved in a jam-packed April of fixtures as soon as possible!

