(Video) Liverpool fans will feel for Quansah after reaction to Fernandes goal

Jarell Quansah has been amazing since being thrown into the first-team but against Manchester United was one of the first times we’ve seen him make a mistake.

The Warrington-born defender is just unlucky that this error directly led to a goal for Bruno Fernandes with his long-range effort flying into Caoimhin Kelleher’s net.

READ MORE: (Video) Sky pundit selects one Liverpool player that would have made the difference against Man Utd

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on the club’s YouTube account, we can see the instant reaction from the 21-year-old as he watched the moment unfold in front of him.

This will certainly make many of our supporters feel sorry for the youngster and hopefully acknowledge that this is a time we should be getting behind our players and not abusing them.

You can view Quansah’s reaction to the Fernandes goal (from 9:20) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…