Reliable journo: Liverpool just secured ‘verbal agreement’ from Jurgen Klopp’s potential successor

Liverpool have reportedly secured a ‘verbal agreement in principle’ with Ruben Amorim.

The Sporting Lisbon head coach is now in line to replace Jurgen Klopp at the Anfield dugout for the 2023/24 campaign.

Florian Plettenberg shared the update in question on X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon, with a multitude of Portuguese sources concurring on the Reds’ interest.

🚨News Rúben #Amorim | Been told there’s a verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool now! ➡️ Amorim wants to join #LFC next season and Liverpool was pushing for him in the last weeks ➡️ He can sign a contract until 2027 – confirmed! Final negotiations with @SportingCP… pic.twitter.com/0Itu7IaJw7 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 9, 2024

The former Benfica star is understood to have already informed Sporting of his impending agreement with the Reds.

Fabrizio Romano on Ruben Amorim

It’s an astonishing update from the Sky Sports Germany journalist given Fabrizio Romano has recently called for patience.

The Guardian reporter informed CaughtOffside this morning that talks have indeed taken place, thought that a final decision had yet to be made.

Judging by Plettenberg’s contribution on social media, however, it would seem that the two parties are hurtling towards a conclusion in the search for a Jurgen Klopp successor.

