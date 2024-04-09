(Video) Former Liverpool midfielder opens up on addiction to cocaine in tell-all interview

It’s common knowledge that footballers can struggle with addiction after their careers come to an end as they chase the buzz of the game, something that seems to have been the case with Danny Murphy.

Asked if he was addicted to cocaine in the past on the Ben Heath Podcast, the former midfielder said: “For a while I was yeah, because I got to the point where I didn’t think I could do things without it.”

READ MORE: (Video) Ex-Red shares ‘regret’ for leaving Liverpool; should have stayed and fought for his place

The 47-year-old was very honest as he spoke and it’s likely to be an interview that will help many ex-pros and others struggling with addiction too.

The first step is admitting it and being open and honest in the search for help, thankfully our former No.13 did that and that’s what anyone in a similar position needs to do.

You can watch Murphy comment on his regrets (from 1:00:16) via Ben Heath Podcast on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…