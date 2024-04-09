(Video) Sky pundit selects one Liverpool player that would have made the difference against Man Utd

Liverpool fans will still be regretting the missed opportunity to maintain our lead at the top of the Premier League table and one pundit thinks another player could have made a difference.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Sue Smith said: “I just think Jota, the coolness and the calmness he has, it’s alright to say in hindsight but I just think if one of those chances had fallen for him – would he have put one in?”

READ MORE: (Video) How the Premier League title race could be decided with a play-off

It’s such a shame that our No.20 is so often spending extending periods of time on the treatment table and we certainly missed his killer instinct against Manchester United.

Let’s hope that this is our last blip of the campaign though and that we see Diogo Jota back on the pitch and scoring goals soon.

You can watch Smith’s comments on Liverpool missing Jota vla @SkySportsPL on X:

Would Jota have made an impact for Liverpool against Man Utd? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ixcXaH9VdP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 8, 2024

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…