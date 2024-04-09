Next Liverpool manager: Fresh development now ‘expected to happen in April’

Liverpool fans should brace themselves for a fresh development on the Ruben Amorim front this April.

Bruno Andrade reported on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday morning that the Reds have made first contact with the Sporting Lisbon coach.

A direct interview with the 39-year-old is now expected this month.

Ruben Amorim: Liverpool já fez os primeiros contatos com os representantes do técnico do Sporting e tem todos os detalhes para avançar eventualmente com o negócio. Ainda não houve uma entrevista direta com o próprio, mas é expectável que aconteça ainda em abril — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) April 8, 2024

It has since been claimed by Pedro Almeida that the former Benfica footballer has already informed Sporting that he is close to a pre-agreement with the Premier League side.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: What Ruben Amorim has now told Sporting after Liverpool contract offer – report

READ MORE: ‘Agreement on personal terms’: Santi Aouna expects move to be a formality – Rival watch

Has Ruben Amorim agreed to move to Liverpool?

Reports appear to differ considerably over the extent of contact with us ahead of the summer.

There is a consistent line of attack, however, and that very much suggests all roads lead to Amorim as things currently stand.

Bear in mind that both the Reds and Sporting still have a great deal to play for this season, so an official announcement could be relatively long in the waiting.

Either way, it’s promising that Richard Hughes and Co. have appeared to move with great haste in this matter.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Could a surprise candidate now replace Klopp? The search after Xabi Alonso, and much more!