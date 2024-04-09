Liverpool update: Portuguese press now contradicts Sky’s breaking Ruben Amorim claim

Liverpool may not be as close to finalising a deal for Ruben Amorim’s services next term as Sky Germany are suggesting.

Florian Plettenberg claimed this morning on X (formerly Twitter) that the Reds had secured a ‘verbal agreement in principle’ with the Sporting Lisbon boss.

Now Portuguese football insider Pedro Sepulveda has contradicted this update, insisting ‘the Portuguese has NOT yet said “yes” to the terms and conditions presented’.

❗️There's still NO agreement between Rúben Amorim and @LFC . Negotiations are progressing well, but there are still details to be clarified. The Portuguese has NOT yet said "yes" to the terms and conditions presented by the English club. @SportingCP didn't received any offer yet. pic.twitter.com/fHHnQfloVl — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) April 9, 2024

What are the Portuguese press saying?

We’ve seen some differing messaging emerging out of Portugal in recent days.

Pedro Almeida has claimed that the 39-year-old has already informed his current club that he is ‘close to a pre-agreement’.

This follows a report from Bruno Andrade on social media suggesting an initial direct interview is expected to occur some time this April.

For what it’s worth, Fabrizio Romano appears to have neatly bridged the divide. The CaughtOffside columnist reported that a final decision has yet to be made amid contact between both parties.

