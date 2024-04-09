(Video) How the Premier League title race could be decided with a play-off

Liverpool fans watched our lead at the top of the Premier League table be lost at Old Trafford but we are still very much in a race where one point separates three teams.

Arsenal’s superior goal difference, goals scored and head-to-head records means that they have the upper hand but things are a lot more even between ourselves and Manchester City.

If we tie on goal difference with Pep Guardiola’s side, we are also currently level on goals scored, head-to-head and away goals in head-to-head games which would set up a play-off match.

Given the volume of fixtures at the end of the campaign and possible involvement in Europa League, FA Cup and Champions League finals – it would be interesting to know when we could see such an unlikely event take place.

You can view the full breakdown on how a Premier League play-off could take place via @SkySportsPL on X:

Could the title race be decided by a play-off final!? 😯 pic.twitter.com/fe1xiMW9HM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 8, 2024

