Nigel Reo-Coker explains why Arsenal should still be ‘more worried’ than Liverpool

The sight of a Liverpool draw at Old Trafford will have undoubtedly had fans of Arsenal and Manchester City gleefully fist-pumping away.

Jurgen Klopp chose to look at the situation as one deserving of a glass-half-full approach. However, the dejection on Virgil van Dijk’s face as he conceded the players had let themselves down once again against Manchester United was difficult to watch.

Despite that, Nigel Reo-Coker claimed he was ‘more worried’ for Arsenal’s title prospects than the Reds’.

“This is when the whole experience factor comes into play,” the former West Ham man told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast (via BBC Sport).

“It depends on the club and the manager in the dugout. Liverpool have such a good squad of players and they are used to winning. Arsenal are still the new kids on the block and they have got to play Bayern Munich in the Champions League. If they lose that, how will it affect their mentality for the Premier League?

“I am more worried for Arsenal than I am for Liverpool or Manchester City.”

The Merseysiders now find themselves adrift of first-place on goal difference, with the Gunners’ superior numbers winning out for now.

Who do Liverpool face next?

It’s a break from the trials and tribulations of English top-flight football, with Liverpool set to next take on Atalanta at Anfield in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash.

The Italian outfit notably dismissed potential next Reds boss Ruben Amorim from the competition in a 3-2 aggregate win in the Round of 16.

We’re under no illusions that this will involve a likely tough battle, albeit a perfect opportunity for the club to make up for a disappointing result in Manchester at the weekend.

How to get Europa League tickets?

So, I’m sure we’re all wondering how to get Europa League tickets for LFC matches at this stage in the competition.

Tickets can be found through traditional routes on the Reds’ club website here and on Atalanta’s respective site here.

The first sale of tickets, as far as Liverpool are concerned, will go to ‘priority rights holders’ online, with sales windows having already taken place.

Fans can begin planning ahead for the next round of sales, with season ticket holders and members who recorded 23/24 Champions League and Europa League away games – from Spartak Moscow (2017) – Sparta Prague (2024) – receiving priority. The sale period began on March 27 and ends on April 10 at 7:30am.

The next round of sales is open to those season ticket holders and members who have completed 22/24 of the aforementioned fixtures. The sale opens at 8:15am on April 10.

Who could Liverpool get in the next round?

Assuming that Liverpool manage to overcome Gian Piero Gasperini’s men across two legs, we’ll face the winner of Benfica’s ties with Marseille.

That then sets up a potential final clash in Dublin with one of AC Milan, Roma, Bayer Leverkusen or West Ham.

It’s an admittedly less magical prospect facing Xabi Alonso’s outfit in the Republic of Ireland on May 22 following the Spanish coach’s decision to commit his future to the Bundesliga club.

