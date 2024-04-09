(Video) Mo Salah insists that two of his Liverpool teammates are vastly underrated

Mo Salah has named two of his Liverpool teammates who he believes are vastly underrated outside of the confines of Anfield.

The Reds have had a number of standout performers throughout the Premier League title charge this season, although the Egyptian wanted to highlight a couple of players who he feels haven’t received due credit for their contributions to the team.

When asked in an interview with Stadium Astro which teammates he believes to be underrated, the 31-year-old replied: “I think Darwin [Nunez] and Cody [Gakpo].

“Cody doesn’t get credit from the fans, because I don’t know if they really understand his game or not, but he’s a very, very clever player. I admire the way he thinks; it’s very, very good. He’s young and he wants to learn. He asks a lot of questions, which is really good.

“Darwin is key for us as well. The way he plays, the way he opens space for us is very good, but he doesn’t get a lot of credit because once he misses a chance, others fans jump (on him) and Liverpool fans start defending him and he’s inside that mess. For me, [he’s] one of the best players on the team.”

Although Gakpo and Nunez have both endured some frustrating performances of late, especially during Liverpool’s two visits to Old Trafford in the past month, both have still made significant contributions to our pursuit of multiple trophies this season.

The Dutchman has 14 goals in total this term, including four on the journey to Carabao Cup glory, while the Uruguay marksman has netted 18 times in 45 appearances across all competitions, including two stoppage time winners in the Premier League (Transfermarkt).

We firmly agree with Salah’s belief that his two fellow Reds attackers haven’t been given the credit that their overall performances have merited and can be easy target for fans’ and pundits’ opprobrium when chances go begging in the final third.

You can view Salah’s response in full below (from 3:50), via Stadium Astro on YouTube: