What Ruben Amorim has now told Sporting after Liverpool contract offer – report

Ruben Amorim is understood to have ‘already informed Sporting’ that he is closing in on a pre-agreement with Liverpool Football Club.

This comes from Portugal-based journalist Pedro Almeida on X (formerly Twitter) after the Reds reportedly tabled a three-year contract.

🇵🇹 Rúben Amorim has a contract offer from Liverpool for the next three seasons. #Liverpool The Portuguese coach has already informed Sporting that is close to a pre-agreement with English club. https://t.co/IruhBxdyXV pic.twitter.com/z4VS2nmVgQ — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) April 8, 2024

Fellow Portuguese football insider Pedro Sepulveda claimed yesterday that financial terms were close to being agreed.

The timeline of Liverpool closing in on Ruben Amorim

Jurgen Klopp’s announcement shook the footballing world back in the end of January.

Many fans were left frantically checking their calendars to determine whether they’d been magically transported to April 1.

Lo and behold, the candidates started rolling in one by one, including the likes of former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso.

A similar calibre of names followed, seeing the Reds linked with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting’s Amorim, amongst a swathe of alternative options.

The next Liverpool manager: Amorim?

If reports coming out of Portugal are on the money, it would seem that we’ve settled on a final choice.

The former Braga boss has emerged as one of the most exciting young coaches in Europe since winning the domestic league cup final against Porto in 2020.

The four years that followed have been regularly punctuated by silverware, winning the club’s first league title in 19 years in his first full season and a handful of domestic cups.

It remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to handle the expectations and pressures of English football.

At the very least, it seems Amorim has given himself quite the launchpad.

