‘My understanding’: What Fabrizio Romano has now heard about Ruben Amorim and Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly yet to make their final choice on a manager to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed talks with Ruben Amorim for the role in question but called for patience.

“My understanding remains that we are not yet at the final stages of the story,” the Italian journalist informed CaughtOffside.

“It’s true that contacts are really concrete – talks have taken place and will keep taking place, but we have to be patient and wait for the moment Liverpool make their final choice.”

The Merseysiders are set to re-enter Europa League action this April, facing Atalanta in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at Anfield.

Portuguese sources all concur on one point

Liverpool’s interest in Amorim is very much real, and whilst a final decision has yet to be reached, there’s been a pretty good indication of the club’s mindset.

With the talk around Roberto De Zerbi reducing to a murmur and alternative candidates, like Julian Nagelsmann, appearing increasingly unlikely, there’s a likely destination for our decision-makers.

Nothing is ever a guarantee in football, of course, and the emergence of Thiago Motta as a potential candidate could throw a spanner in the works.

If you’re asking where our money’s on, at this moment, we’d have to go with Sporting’s young coach.

