Liverpool fixture moved for TV coverage; Klopp may have mixed feelings over new date & time

Liverpool’s exact Premier League schedule for the 2023/24 season is now complete, with the time and date of their penultimate fixture having been set.

The remaining TV picks for the campaign were confirmed on the EPL’s official website today, with the Reds’ trip to Aston Villa being moved to Monday 13 May with an 8pm kick off, live on Sky Sports.

It means that all of our league matches up to the final day of the season have been selected for TV coverage by one of the two main UK broadcasters, as is befitting of a team involved in the title race.

READ MORE: ‘You never know…’ – £40k-p/w Liverpool gem isn’t giving up hope of making it to Euro 2024

READ MORE: ‘At this moment…’ – Jurgen Klopp outlines his intentions after he finishes at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp may have mixed feelings about the rescheduled time and date of Liverpool’s trip to Villa Park next month.

On the one hand, it’ll ensure a four-day rest between a potential Europa League semi-final and that visit to the Midlands, a relatively generous gap when balancing domestic and continental commitments.

Should the Reds be eliminated by Atalanta in the quarter-finals, it means we’ll have eight days from the home game against Tottenham to prepare for the clash against Unai Emery’s side.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Klopp has voiced his anger on more than one occasion about Liverpool being given Saturday 12:30 kick-offs straight after an international break or a Wednesday night fixture, so he’ll likely be appreciative of the longer break this time around.

Conversely, playing last on the penultimate weekend of the season means that Manchester City and Arsenal both have the chance to secure wins for themselves before our game, which in turn would ramp up the pressure on us to get a result.

There’s a lot to be said for playing before your direct rivals and laying down a marker for them to match, with the luxury of putting your feet up by the time their fixture comes around.

Whatever way Klopp might look at it, at least we now have clarity over our full Premier League schedule for the rest of the campaign.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Could a surprise candidate now replace Klopp? The search after Xabi Alonso, and much more!