(Video) Jamie Carragher gets a reaction out of Micah Richards over ‘115 charges’ reference

Jamie Carragher brought up the elephant in the room during last night’s Champions League coverage, and Micah Richards didn’t like it!

The two pundits were tasked with predicting the remainder of the ties in this season’s tournament, and both selected Manchester City to go the distance and retain their European title at Wembley on 1 June.

When the ex-Liverpool defender came around to naming the team he thinks will win it out, he declared: “And the winner is, the team with 115 charges, Manchester City!”

Off-camera, Richards could be heard saying ‘wow’ in a deadpan tone which suggested that he wasn’t too impressed with Carragher’s refence to the Etihad Stadium club being charged with 115 alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play and Profit & Sustainability Rules.

Many pundits skirt around that ongoing issue when praising Pep Guardiola’s side to the hilt, and although they may be an excellent team with world-class players, there’s no getting away from the specture of those numerous charges.

Fair play to Carragher for calling it out live on air, even if it were in jocular fashion as a means of winding up his fellow pundit.

You can view Carra’s dig at Man City below, via @CBSSportsGolazo on X (formerly Twitter):