‘I’m not a kid anymore…’ – Harvey Elliott sends firm message regarding his role at Liverpool

Harvey Elliott has made it quite clear that he’s not content to merely be a ‘super sub’ at Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has featured in 44 matches for the Reds this season but has started just six Premier League games, featuring for a full match only twice in the current top-flight campaign (Transfermarkt).

He spoke to the media at this afternoon’s press conference ahead of the Atalanta tie on Thursday night when he was asked about his role within Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Elliott replied (via Theo Squires on X): “I want to be starting games, walking out rather than coming on. That doesn’t mean I’m not grateful. I’m grateful for every opportunity I get.

“I’m young but I’m not a kid anymore. I’m growing up quickly. I need to wait for more opportunities and when I get them, I want to take them. I don’t like kicking up too much of a fuss. I’m part of the team.”

Having racked up 110 appearances for Liverpool, Elliott already has a wealth of high-level experience under his belt, but he’s yet to truly cement himself as a regular starter at Anfield.

He’s come off the bench to great effect on a few occasions this season, most notably with his stoppage time winner at Crystal Palace in December, along with winning the penalty from which Mo Salah equalised at Old Trafford on Sunday.

His ability to play in a variety of different positions makes him a hugely valuable option to bring on and use in whatever role the situation requires, but it’s understandable that he now wants to be starting regularly rather than being regarded as an impact substutute.

Elliott had been ever-present in Liverpool’s Europa League campaign until the game against Sparta Prague at Anfield last month, when he came on at half-time (Transfermarkt), so there’s a strong chance that he’ll start against Atalanta tomorrow night.

If he does and if he can duly put in a strong performance, that may yet see him included in the first XI more frequently during the final few weeks of the season.

His comments serve as a message not only to Klopp, but also to whoever replaces the German as our manager later this year.

