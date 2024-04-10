(Video) Harvey Elliott on extra motivation to win the Europa League this season

Despite the result against Manchester United, there’s every reason for Liverpool fans to be optimistic about the end of this season and Harvey Elliott certainly seems to be feeling that way too.

Speaking with the media, our midfielder was asked whether the departure of Jurgen Klopp adds extra motivation for wanting ultimate success in Dublin at the end of the campaign.

READ MORE: (Image) Not just Trent, Jota, Bajcetic & Alisson; another injured player was back in training

The 21-year-old said: “It’s another great trophy to win for us and with the circumstances that are going on with the gaffer leaving at the end of the season, I think to sign of winning it would be the best possible way.”

To allow the manager to complete the set of winning all the trophies he’s competed in would be amazing, although adding another Premier League beforehand would be the perfect scenario.

You can view Elliott’s comments via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…