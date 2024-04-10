‘You never know…’ – £40k-p/w Liverpool gem isn’t giving up hope of making it to Euro 2024

Euro 2024 is now just a couple of months away, and while some players are all but assured of their involvement in Germany, others will be hoping to stake a late claim for a place in their nation’s squad.

Harvey Elliott falls into the latter category, with his fine form for Liverpool and the England under-21s prompting calls for him to get the nod from Gareth Southgate for the senior side this summer.

The 21-year-old spoke to the media on Wednesday ahead of the Reds’ Europa League quarter-final against Atalanta, and he was asked if he still harboured ambitions of receiving a call-up for the Three Lions for the finals in June.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The £40,000-per-week maestro replied (via The Athletic): “I haven’t had any (conversations with Southgate) at the moment. My main priority is just Liverpool. If I put in the performances at Liverpool then you never know what will come around the corner.

“With the under-21s with England, I’m so happy to represent my country. For me it’s about focusing on Liverpool and if I am called upon at the end of the season I will be very happy and honoured, and willing to go. But it’s not going to happen if I’m not putting in the performances here.”

READ MORE: ‘At this moment…’ – Jurgen Klopp outlines his intentions after he finishes at Liverpool

READ MORE: ‘They looked very good yesterday’ – Klopp’s injury update on Liverpool duo will delight Reds fans

As impressive as Elliott has been for Liverpool this season, it’ll likely require something special for him to earn a seat on the plane to Germany in early June.

Southgate is notorious for sticking rigidly to players who’ve served him for a number of years, even if their form is inferior to others who are ripping it up in the Premier League or elsewhere, and it doesn’t help that the 21-year-old is yet to win a senior cap.

England will still have friendlies to play before their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on 16 June, though, so the door hasn’t completely shut on any potential late bolters into the squad.

As Elliott says, all he can do is make the best of any game-time handed to him by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool between now and the end of May, in the hope that it’ll be enough to win over the Three Lions manager.

We’d be thrilled for him if he makes the 23-player cut for the finals in Germany, but if not, it’ll be reassuring to know that he’ll enjoy a prolonged summer break this year, having helped his nation to European under-21 glory last July.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Could a surprise candidate now replace Klopp? The search after Xabi Alonso, and much more!