‘Most complete’: Journalist says manager Liverpool now look set to sign is one of a kind

Bruno Andrade has now labelled Ruben Amorim the ‘most complete’ Portuguese manager since Jose Mourinho.

The journalist tweeted his opinion on X (formerly Twitter) amid ongoing links with Liverpool ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of the season.

Ruben Amorim: talvez ainda seja ousado dizer que é o "melhor" pós-Mourinho, mas digo tranquilamente que é o "mais completo" pós-Mourinho. Dentro e fora de campo. Une como poucos tática/técnica+projeto+gestão+comunicação. E só tem cinco anos como técnico principal… — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) April 9, 2024

Whilst it remains to be seen whether the former Braga boss will put pen to paper on a potential deal with the Reds, it very much seems the likeliest direction of travel as things stand.

Disagreement over extent of talks but both parties keen

Florian Plettenberg’s claim that Liverpool had reached a ‘verbal agreement in principle’ was met with contradicting statements from both James Pearce and Portuguese insider Pedro Sepulveda.

That said, both were in agreement that we remain interested in the 39-year-old coach.

The latter certainly went as far as claiming Amorim is ‘in pole position’ for the soon-to-be-vacant role at Anfield.

It’s certainly a situation worth keeping a close eye on as we near the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

