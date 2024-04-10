(Video) ‘I understand’: Klopp backs Liverpool fans protest over ticket price rises

Liverpool fans are plotting a protest over rising ticket prices and Jurgen Klopp has added his support to the decision from supporters.

It has been announced from supporters group Spion Kop 1906 that there’ll be no flags on the Kop for the European clash and the manager was asked for his comments on this decision.

Speaking with the press, the boss said: “The flags are not there but as long are the people are there, it’s all good. I understand the concerns and discussion, definitely. I understand where the supporters are coming from and they will find a solution, I’m sure.”

It’s a vote of confidence from the German that will go a long way for the many who will be protesting, hoping to stop the decision to increase the prices within Anfield.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 22:34) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

