(Video) Klopp ‘100%’ promises more minutes to his ‘incredible talent’

Jurgen Klopp is blessed to have a squad full of great options and that means that some great players aren’t always able to be handed the minutes they deserve, something he clearly feels guilty about.

Speaking with the press about Ryan Gravenberch, the boss said: “Ryan played for us super-important games. He got injured in bad moments where he could get some rhythm.

“Then he had a little injury here and there again. Incredible talent, crazy first touch and movements, acceleration – all fantastic.

“But we have a really good midfield together and he will get minutes more and more, 100 per cent, and will go his way, 100 per cent.

“He’s an incredibly talented player and I really think he’s in the right place, in the right club.”

It’s testament to the talents of the Dutchman that his manager can speak so highly of him but after leaving Bayern Munich in search for more game time, the 21-year-old must be frustrated.

Now it’s up to him to take any opportunities that come our No.38’s way, in an attempt to impress the current and new manager at Anfield.

