‘At this moment…’ – Jurgen Klopp outlines his intentions after he finishes at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has outlined his plans for the short-term after he finishes his stint as Liverpool manager.

The 56-year-old will step away from the Anfield job after more than eight-and-a-half years when the current season ends, having gone public with that decision in January and sent shockwaves throughout the world of football.

The German addressed the media this afternoon ahead of the Europa League clash against Atalanta on Thursday night, and he was asked by one Italian reporter if he’d ever coach in Serie A.

Klopp replied (via Theo Squires on X): “At this moment I don’t plan a further career as manager. Ask me in a year’s time, but now I don’t plan anything.”

Klopp on future plans: At this moment I don't plan a further career as manager. Ask me in a year's time, but now I don't plan anything.#LFC 🔗https://t.co/iTUExcWWBT — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) April 10, 2024

When announcing his intentions to step down from the Liverpool job earlier this year, Klopp cited ‘running out of energy’ as the reason for his decision, having been involved in management virtually non-stop since 2001.

It’s therefore no surprise that the role has taken a lot out of him and that he feels the time is right to pull back from the goldfish bowl of the profession, especially in a league like Serie A where the churn rate is staggering.

There have already been 14 managerial changes in the Italian top flight this season, and even when considering that there’s time for more until the campaign ends, that figure is still the fewest since 1992/93 (Transfermarkt).

Klopp has been nothing if not a man of his word throughout his time at Anfield, so it’d be most unlike him to preach about exhuaustion from managing the Reds and then turn around to take a more pressurised job elsewhere.

He may well surface in football management again further along the line, but you can be sure that after he takes charge of Liverpool for the final time next month, he’ll enjoy an extremely well-deserved sabbatical from the sport.

