(Video) Klopp announces unique comeback plan for returning injured midfielder

It was a press conference full of injury updates from Jurgen Klopp but the manager has confirmed that he’s got a different plan for one man.

Speaking before the game with Atalanta, the German provided an update on Stefan Bajcetic: “Stefan is different a little bit because he was out for much longer, but he is now training with us for longer as well.

“But I think after the long spell he had without playing football it makes sense that we might give him a game at U21s and then let’s see how he deals with that.”

It’s probably a good idea to allow the midfielder to take some time before making a first-team return, after less than 90 minutes played in the last year.

Let’s hope a patient approach will mean we see more of the 19-year-old, a consistent basis, in the coming weeks, months and years.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Bajcetic (from 19:45) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

