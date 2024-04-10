(Video) ‘Oh my god’: Konate blown away by what 19-y/o Liverpool player did in training

Whatever deity, primal or universal force has guided humanity from humble beginnings to kicking a bag of air about on a pitch has given with both hands when it comes to Ibou Konate.

The Frenchman has it all: Talent, potential, looks, a cracking personality and a sense of humour that has endeared him to millions of Liverpool fans.

The former RB Leipzig defender had goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel chuckling with his reaction as Stefan Bajcetic (19) demonstrated his handiness with a basketball.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @drwnunez):