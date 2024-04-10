(Video) Konate and Gakpo’s training love-in will warm Liverpool fans’ hearts

The Liverpool squad has every reason to be upset after a tough draw with Manchester United but in Ibou Konate and Cody Gakpo, it seems spirits are still high.

Thanks to the ‘Inside Training’ series on LFCTV Go, footage of the players has been shared and the duo clearly have a lot of love for each other.

READ MORE: (Video) Classic Robbo; Liverpool fans will crease at Mac Allister and Robertson training interaction

As we look ahead to a Europa League fixture at Anfield, this could be the perfect opportunity to put aside the stress of chasing down a Premier League title.

Let’s just hope for a relatively stress free performance, with similar scenes like this being seen after the full-time whistle.

You can view the footage of Konate and Gakpo courtesy of LFCTV Go (via @drwnunez on X):

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…