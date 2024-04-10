Liverpool fans will love behind the scenes news broken by the club

Liverpool are a club committed to standing by and developing young talent.

That continues to be demonstrated by the growth of, most recently, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley in 2023/24, with the pair racking up 3,453 senior minutes between this term.

This position has been further reinforced by the contract extension handed out to fellow promising youngster Calum Scanlon.

Calum Scanlon has signed a new, extended contract with the Reds 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 9, 2024

The 19-year-old has featured infrequently in Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign at Anfield, making two appearances in the Europa League group stage against Toulouse and Royal Union St Gilloise.

Senior Liverpool contracts to follow?

Don’t stop now, Liverpool!

You can expect conversations are being held behind the scenes when it comes to the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

Real Madrid are understood to be keeping a close eye on the situation as far as our vice skipper is concerned, though we’d be quite frankly appalled were Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards not making that a priority.

Not to detract from the wonderful news of Scanlon’s future being confirmed, of course!

