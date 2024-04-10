(Video) Classic Robbo; Liverpool fans will crease at Mac Allister and Robertson training interaction

Andy Robertson is probably one of the least likely players within the dressing room to be fluent in another language and this was very much on show in a recent clip.

Thanks to the club’s social media accounts, we can hear the efforts of our left-back to inform Alexis Mac Allister of how many passes were completed in a rondo.

After shouting “twenty-five!” , the captain of Scotland then added: “twenty-cinco, Macca!”

It’s a small insight to how the 30-year-old has such an important role on and off the pitch for the Reds.

You can watch the clip of Robertson via @LFC on X:

