(Video) Liverpool fans will love Mac Allister’s outrageous training pass

Liverpool are looking to bounce back from a disappointing draw against Manchester United this weekend and it seems that the players are in good spirits.

Alexis Mac Allister has shown how relaxed he clearly is with a brilliant training moment that was shared on the club’s social media.

Our No.10 unleashed an outrageous rabona pass over the head of Diogo Jota and the reaction from his teammates showed what they all thought.

