How next Liverpool manager odds have changed after afternoon bombshell

Ruben Amorim has been pushed up to the top of the managerial candidate pile at Liverpool since Xabi Alonso’s announcement.

His odds have only improved since Pedro Sepulveda reported that the Reds have offered the Portuguese head coach a three-year deal.

Oddschecker now have the 39-year-old down at 1/3 odds to take over from Jurgen Klopp at the end of the campaign.

It’s quite the change in direction given it wasn’t so long ago that Jamie Carragher was boasting of how Alonso was checking out his Instagram account.

“I just think he’s got his focus on Leverkusen,” the MNF pundit spoke on CBS Sports Golazo.

“He’s still seeing my stories on Instagram, so he’s checking in on me!

“No, we’ll get to the March international break and I’ll see what’s going on.”

Amid Bayer Leverkusen’s charge for a first Bundesliga title, the former Spanish international may have wished he’d had Instagram Story Viewer By Insta navigation.

The 42-year-old could then satisfy his curiosity without alerting his old Liverpool teammate to his activities online!

Changes at the top for Liverpool

Ruben Amorim’s not the only change at the top of the odds pile for the Liverpool manager’s job.

Amid Genoa’s remarkable campaign in La Liga, Michel Sanchez has since catapulted himself to second-place – ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk boss had reportedly been considered alongside the Sporting Lisbon boss, though it appears that he may have fallen down the pecking order slightly. That is, of course, if the odds in question are to be taken with anything more than a pinch of salt!

Personality concerns had been raised over the Italian head coach amid links to the Reds, which may very well have been factored into our managerial hunt.

Next Liverpool manager: The rest of the top 10

There are a few familiar faces to consider, not least of all former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou and Klopp’s assistant, Pep Lijnders.

We can most certainly rule out our Dutch coach, barring a sudden change of heart from the 41-year-old and the club’s decision-makers.

Likewise, we’d be mightily surprised to see Liverpool even attempt to lure the Australian away from his post in North London.

Gary O’Neill represents an intriguing if somewhat unlikely option, despite the 40-year-old impressing in roles with Bournemouth and, now, Wolves.

Our pick to replace Jurgen Klopp

Until further details emerge, we have to admit we do like what we’re hearing about Sporting Lisbon’s Amorim.

The former Benfica player turned manager plays an attractive brand of football and clearly knows how to get fans onside given how initially incompatible his prior loyalties were.

Fabrizio Romano also suggested that his release clause would be potentially even less problematic for us than first thought owing to a ‘verbal pact’ in his contract.

Plenty of boxes being ticked. Ultimately, it’s worth bearing in mind that there’s not a single candidate out there who wouldn’t represent a risk of some sort following in the footsteps of Jurgen Klopp.

We just have to bite the bullet with the information we’ve got and hope for the best!

