Liverpool just made early summer transfer window decision amid Ruben Amorim pursuit

Liverpool have reportedly decided to not open negotiations with any potential signings until a full agreement is reached with Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

This update comes courtesy of Portuguese football insider Pedro Sepulveda on X (formerly Twitter) this morning.

Ruben Amorim is understood to be ‘in pole position’ for the role in question, though has yet to finalise terms with the Merseysiders.

How could Ruben Amorim line up at Liverpool?

The potential arrival of the 39-year-old head coach at Anfield is intriguing for a number of reasons.

Prominent among them, perhaps, is our well-documented interest in the likes of Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande.

Ousmane Diomande in action vs Atalanta – (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Given our need for some investment in the defence this summer – bearing in mind Joel Matip’s likely exit – it wouldn’t be beyond the realms to suggest Amorim may consider options once close to home.

It remains to be seen whether the former Braga boss will bring his back-three to English football, though it’s safe to assume we’ll have a need for centre-back reinforcements either way.

