(Video) ‘Can you believe?’ – Sky pundit wowed by ‘level-headed’ 23y/o who Liverpool have watched

One reported Liverpool target has been hailed as a player with a ‘big future’, while also boasting one standout trait which’ll surely endear him to whoever our next manager is.

Earlier this week, David Lynch reported that the Reds have been watching Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, who was in action for his side in their goalless draw against Leeds on Tuesday night.

Michael Bridges was on punditry duty with Sky Sports for the fixture, and he spoke glowingly about the 23-year-old prior to kick-off.

The ex-Black Cats striker said: “This is going to be his 104th game in a row, can you believe? He’s the only player in the Championship to play every game this season and last season, and his stats have been fantastic. Teams are watching out for him; there are some big clubs watching this lad.

“He’s louder on the field than he is off the field! He is such a quiet, humble lad off the field. This kid, he’s level-headed, down to earth, and he just works hard on his game. He’s got a big future ahead of him.”

In a season which has seen almost every Liverpool player dogged by injuries, including first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Patterson’s remarkable reliability would be very much welcomed at Anfield.

The Reds currently have two outstanding options between the posts in the Brazilian and Caoimhin Kelleher, so the Sunderland stopper would likely be feeding off scraps for first-team football if the Reds were to sign him.

However, should the Irishman depart in search of becoming an undisputed first-choice elsewhere, then the 23-year-old may become a quite attractive option for Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

You can view Bridges’ comments on Patterson below, via @SkyFootball on X: